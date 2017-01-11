Sheriff: Misdirected text invites deputy to meth delivery

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:39PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:13PM MST expiring January 11 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 11:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Sheriff: Misdirected text invites deputy to meth delivery
Associated Press
6:10 PM, Jan 10, 2017
PIERRE PART, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man who they say accidentally texted a deputy to arrange a drug sale.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon tells local media the deputy received the misdirected text message Friday from 39-year-old Dwayne Paul Herbert of Pierre Part, arranging to deliver crystal methamphetamine. The officer agreed, then mobilized the Narcotics Division.
The sheriff says Herbert showed up carrying crystal meth and two firearms and now faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and two counts of resisting an officer.