Scripps partners with Faith Hill for new talk show hosted by Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron

A new daytime lifestyle talk show out of Nashville, Tennessee, will launch this fall on TV stations across the country.

The as-yet-untitled original program is created and executive produced by Grammy Award-winning superstar Faith Hill; co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment and former executive producer of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” Lisa Erspamer; and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Jason Owen, in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

Television personality and award-winning country music artist Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning New York City journalist Ben Aaron will host the informative and fun-filled celebration of everyday living and activities. This interactive and shop-able show will cover everything from cooking, gardening, entertaining and home design to beauty and fashion.

“We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” said Hill. “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”

“Our vision for this show is to deliver the best of lifestyle content with two very talented and charismatic hosts,” said Erspamer. “We are excited about combining an entertaining show with a unique shop-ability factor – viewers will be able to buy items they see on set while watching the show.”

“We believe we have a winning combination for a new show unlike anything viewers have seen,” said Cater Lee, vice president of programming for Scripps. “We have a talented group of producers and hosts with a fresh concept – a lifestyle show set in the heartland. We believe this is the right time for this kind of show, and it will resonate with our viewers across the country this fall.”

Scripps will debut the show in 20 of its 24 television markets and will make it available in national syndication.

Pickler gained national attention as a contestant and top-10 finisher on “American Idol” at the age of 19. She has four critically acclaimed country music albums to her credit, including 2013’s “The Woman I Am,” and won the Mirror Ball Trophy on the ABC show, “Dancing with the Stars,” also in 2013. She is an avid supporter of the military and has completed 11 USO Tours performing for military serving abroad. Her ongoing CMT docu-comedy series "I Love Kellie Pickler" debuted in November 2015 and is returning for its third season this summer.

Aaron has numerous TV credits as a contributor for “Extra,” “Meredith” and “Today.” He earned three Emmy Awards as a features reporter for WNBC for “New York Live.” His posted stories on YouTube have earned millions of views. He also is teaming up with his wife, Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for “Good Morning America,” on a new home renovation show on the DIY Network that is set to air in May.

