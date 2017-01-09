Michigan man gets $128 ticket for heating up car in own driveway

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: La Plata
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 9 at 7:10AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 5:55AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 2:53AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 3:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:58AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 9:42PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Michigan man gets $128 ticket for heating up car in own driveway
WXYZ staff
11:14 AM, Jan 6, 2017
4 hours ago
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Did you know you could get fined for heating up your car? One man's parking ticket has gone viral, with thousands of views after he was ticketed for heating up his car in his own driveway.
Taylor Trupiano says he's still shaking his head over a parking ticket he got on his own property.
"I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it," he said. "I was really surprised."
The ticket was for leaving the keys in the ignition with the motor running and no one around. Trupiano said he was only doing something many people in Michigan do during the winter.
"I was in and out in probably about 7-8 minutes," he added. "So in that amount of time he ran up here, gave me a ticket and by the time I got out he was nowhere to be seen."
Frustrated with the ticket, he posted a photo on Facebook where he racked up thousands of comments and shares.
The Roseville Police Department ticket comes with a $128 fine. There is no state law against leaving your car turned on and unattended, but dozens of cities across Michigan have local ordinances.
"We have five to ten cars stolen this way every winter," Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said. "It's dangerous, and of course it drives everyone's insurance rates up. It drives our crime rates up."
Many of the ordinances will allow you to use a remote start because the vehicle is locked.
Berlin tells Detroit-based WXYZ they will not apologize and in fact, he encourages his officers to enforce this law.
"It's common sense. We can't warn everybody of the law there is. Common sense says you don't leave your car running unattended," Berlin said.