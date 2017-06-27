Rascal Flatts is used to singing the song "My Wish," but the Ohio-based band took their wish-granting to a whole new level over the weekend.

Led by singer Gary LeVox, Rascal Flatts surprised a local couple by performing their hit song "Bless the Broken Road" at a wedding in Watertown, Wis.

Sugar Island Barn posted an additional photo from the incredible drop-in: Take a look here!

The band was in the area to play in Oshkosh, Wis. as a part of their current tour.