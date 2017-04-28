President George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 30 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 30 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Fremont, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Pueblo
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:36AM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:29AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:29AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 11:29AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 11:29AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 11:29AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Freeze Watch issued April 28 at 8:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 30 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 28 at 5:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 4:50AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Lincoln
Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 4:50AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 4:34AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Conejos, Fremont, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 28 at 3:05AM MDT expiring April 30 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 10:19PM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital, his spokesman said Friday.
The 41st president, at age 92, had been recovering from a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.
"President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and are grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurse," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.
Bush returned to the hospital earlier this month prior to Easter due to a cough that prevented him from sleeping. The cough turned out to be due to pneumonia, which medical professionals treated and resolved before keeping Bush under observation.
The Bushes had not previously announced the hospital visit because they said they did not want to worry anyone over the Easter weekend.
Bush was separately admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in January to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia" before being released from the hospital on January 30.
Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, also was hospitalized in January over bronchitis before being released the same month.
Just five days after his release from the hospital, Bush tossed the coin alongside his wife at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.
Former President Bill Clinton visited Bush earlier this month and gave him a few pairs of patterned socks.