Pentagon gives green light to soldier to wear uniform in Pride parade

Justin Boggs
5:17 PM, Jun 25, 2017
SAN DIEGO, CA JULY 16: Volunteers affix a banner to a vehicle before the San Diego Gay Pride Parade on Saturday, July 16, 2011 in San Diego, California . Hundreds of active duty military personel -gay and straight, participated for the first time in the march as the governments official &quot;Don't ask Don't Tell&quot; policy slowly comes to an end.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Sandy Huffaker
Copyright Getty Images

Nathaniel Boehme made history on Sunday as the first person to be allowed by the Pentagon to wear a military uniform while in active duty at Seattle's Pride Parade, KING-TV reported

According to KING, Boehme is a member of the Air National Guard out of Portland, Oregon. Although Boehme enlisted just days after the attack on America on September 11, 2001, he spent years in the closet. He has since gotten married to his partner. 

After years of trying, the Pentagon finally granted his request to participate in Seattle Pride while in uniform. 

“I honestly cried a little bit. I teared up. And for me personally, again, as a gay service member, it’s really monumental because it means that we are working toward a military and a community that’s more inclusive and recognizes all people’s contributions to the service of this nation no matter what,” Boehme told KING.

When Boehme enlisted, the US military had a policy, "Don't ask, don't tell." In 2011, don't ask, don't tell was repealed. The repeal allowed Boehme to come out of the closet. 

"Those who want to serve need not do so in silence anymore, and I would say follow your heart," he told KING.

