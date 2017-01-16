Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:51AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 11:13PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma

Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 11:13PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 11:03PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma