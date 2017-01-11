Obama tearfully thanks his wife in emotional moment

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:39PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:13PM MST expiring January 11 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 11:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Obama tearfully thanks his wife in emotional moment
CNN
10:08 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Share Article
(CNN) -- President Barack Obama momentarily batted back tears as he thanked his wife, Michelle, during the emotional tail-end of his farewell address in Chicago Tuesday.
"Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side -- for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife, the mother of my children, you have been my best friend," Obama said. "You took on a job you didn't ask for, and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor."
Obama at one point took out a white handkerchief to wipe his eyes. Malia, his eldest daughter, also was seen wiping away tears.
The President's speech centered on the threats to democracy but also his fundamental belief in the system, asking his supporters to still trust that change and progress are possible.
He also gave a shout-out to his vice president, Joe Biden, calling him "a brother."
"You made the White House a place that belonged to everybody," he said about Michelle Obama. "You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud."
Shortly after his speech concluded, Michelle Obama tweeted a picture of a much-younger looking Obama family saying, "So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo."