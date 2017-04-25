Nordstrom sells jeans with fake mud on them for $425; Critics let loose

Nordstrom has lit the internet on fire with another expensive product that many are calling ridiculous.

On its website, the department store is selling a $425 pair of jeans that is covered in fake mud.

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans feature obvious splashes of what Nordstrom calls "caked-on muddy coating," giving the effect of being worn on a day in the dirt.

In its description for the pants, the company says they "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action" and that, when worn, they show "you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

When he discovered the product this week, "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe posted about them on his website, saying the Nordstrom jeans were proof of "our country's war on work."

"They're a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic," Rowe wrote on Monday in a post titled, "Jeans made to look like you work hard so you don't have to."

On Fox News Tuesday, "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt criticized the jeans, with Kilmeade saying "if you're going to wear muddy jeans, you should earn the mud."

Earhardt said she thinks the pants are "for the kid who inherits the millions of dollars, the kid who doesn't want to work hard and wants to go into Nordstrom, pay a lot of money and act like they work."

Nordstrom got ripped by critics in 2016 for selling average rocks wrapped in leather for $85 each. The store also recently started selling $95 "mom jeans" that have clear plastic panels on the legs to allow the wearer to show off their knees.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.