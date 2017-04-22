(CNN) -- After weeks of nightmare flight delays, battered passengers and near-brawls, a heartwarming story is descending from the friendly skies.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tweeted a photo of a note he received from fellow passengers on a recent flight. The family thanked Sanu for setting a positive example for their son.
The note's author says the family's 10-year-old son sat behind Sanu while traveling to train for an elite hockey team. The boy took note of the professional athlete studying his playbook, making healthy food choices and being polite to everyone, the family wrote.