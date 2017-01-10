Most memorable lines from the CNN's Bernie Sanders town hall

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:12PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:45AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 3:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 9:42PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Most memorable lines from the CNN's Bernie Sanders town hall
CNN
9:19 PM, Jan 9, 2017
3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down with CNN's Chris Cuomo for a town hall Monday night to have a "serious discussion about the issues impacting the American people," he said.
Sanders, who ran a failed bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton, is a progressive leader whose views will help shape the future of the Democratic Party in the wake of Donald Trump's election.
Here's a look at the night's most memorable lines:
On Trump's honesty
"We are dealing with a man who, in many respects is ... a pathological liar," said Sanders. "Time after time after time he says stuff that is blatantly, absolutely untrue."
On the danger Trump poses
"People are frightened," he said.
On the economy
"I want an economy that belongs to all of us -- works for all of us," he said on the automation threat to jobs.
On alleged Russian hacking
"I think the evidence is overwhelming," he said.
On Obamacare
"It has problems. But we damn well are not going to see it repealed and have no replacement there at all," he said of President Barack Obama's signature law.
On demonizing people
"I'm not demonizing people. What I'm saying is that the billionaire class has enormous power," he said.
On trade
"I will work with Mr. Trump. I will work with anybody who wants to work together to develop a trade policy which tells corporate America they have to look beyond their greed," he said.
On the Voting Rights Act
"Thank God in America voter fraud is very, very rare but (Republican states) are using that argument to make it harder for poor people, for old people, for people of color to vote," Sanders said about Republicans attacking the Voting Rights Act.
On Trump's Cabinet
"All that I am doing here is trying to be polite," he said, declining to say how he would vote on the nominations. "Before I vote against them, I want to hear what they're going to say."
On a compliment for Trump
"Donald Trump did something extraordinary," he said. "Trump took on the Republican establishment, took on the Democratic establishment, took on the media establishment and he ended up winning the election to become President of the United States."
On 2020
"It is much too early to be talking about that," he said.