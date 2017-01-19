Michelle Obama says goodbye to the White House

CNN
8:22 AM, Jan 19, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - OCTOBER 27: First Lady Michelle Obama looks on as democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Wake Forest University on October 27, 2016 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With less than two weeks to go before the election, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in North Carolina with First Lady Michelle Obama. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Michelle Obama is saying goodbye to the White House. The first lady put up a series of sentimental social media posts before the new first family assumes the role on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Obama posted an image showing her embracing President Barack Obama. "Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thanks you. -mo," the caption read.

 

 

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

 

The first lady also shared a video of herself with the first dogs, Bo and Sunny, taking "one last walk through the People's House."

 

 

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸

A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

 

Last Wednesday, January 11, the first lady appeared on NBC's "The Tonight Show" and spoke of her last days in the White House.

"It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us, in ways that we didn't expect," Obama told host Jimmy Fallon, while also noting she was ready to leave after two terms.

Both the President and first lady will be in attendance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.