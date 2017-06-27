Map of Disneyland, drawn by Walt Disney, sells for record price

A one-of-a-kind map of Disneyland in California, drawn by Walt Disney himself, has sold for a record auction price.

The buyer paid $708,000, making it among the most expensive Disneyland items ever sold on the open market. The map was used to show the idea of the park to investors.

Disney and artist Herb Ryman drew the map in one weekend in 1953 and used it to secure funding for the park, which opened in July 1955.

The buyer's name was not released by Van Eaton Galleries after the sale this past weekend.