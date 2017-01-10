Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing TV remote

Alex Hider
4:15 PM, Jan 10, 2017

A man who stole a TV remote from a Wheaton, Illinois apartment complex has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Chicago Tribune reports.

On Aug. 1, 2015, Eric Bramwell stole a universal remote control from the common area of an area apartment building. Bramwell left behind a glove at the scene, and traces of his DNA were matched to a database of convicted felons, leading to his arrest.

Bramwell was convicted of burglary in November. Last Wednesday, Judge Robert Miller sentenced him to 22 years in prison due to his extensive criminal history.

According to the Tribune, Bramwell has been accused of stealing televisions and universal remotes at apartment complexes in Wheaton and surrounding communities.

Bramwell will be required to serve at least 11 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

