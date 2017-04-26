Louisiana officer resigns after waving gun, threatening to kill woman

A Brusly, Louisiana police officer has stepped down after body cam video revealed the officer threatening a woman and waving her gun in the air, WBRZ-TV reported.

Shellie Maranto resigned on April 3. three days after the incident that took place in Addis, Louisiana. The body cam video of the incident was obtained by WBRZ on Tuesday.

According to WBRZ, Maranto responded to a domestic dispute on March 31 outside of her jurisdiction. When arriving at the scene, she could be heard shouting, "The ******* **** is going to jail. I'm going to kill her, the whore."

She then waved her weapon and said, "I don't care about going to jail. **** my life. I ain't got kids. **** it."

"This puts a black eye on every other law enforcement officer in our town, and it's an embarrassment for the town and department," Chief Jonathan Lefeaux told WBRZ.

Maranto was reportedly with the police force for three years, starting out as a school resource officer. Lefeaux told WBRZ that she had no prior disciplinary history with the department,

No charges have been filed against Maranto, but investigators have not ruled out pressing charges on the officer.

Also on Tuesday, Charlotte, North Carolina police released body cam video from a 2016 incident showing an officer holding a gun to an unarmed suspect's head while threatening to kill him.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police backed the actions of four officers who responded to the March 26, 2016 incident.

In body cam video obtained by WBTV, one of the officers is seen attempting to place a suspect wanted in a string of larcenies into custody. During the scuffle, one of the officers said, “I will kill you, you understand? Give me your hand, now!”