Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:58PM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 27 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 2:15PM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 1:49PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Freeze Warning issued April 27 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Freeze Watch issued April 27 at 4:23AM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 25 at 8:54PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
There will be a total of 32 draft selections tonight. Rounds 2 through 7 will be on Friday and Saturday.
Check back tonight after 8 p.m. Eastern for updates.
1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. Chicago Bears from San Francisco 49ers - Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
3. San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears - Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams - Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
6. New York Jets - Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. Los Angeles Chargers - Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
9. Cincinnati Bengals - John Ross, WR, Washington
10. Buffalo Bills - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
11. New Orleans Saints - Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
13. Arizona Cardinals - Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
14. Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings - Derek Barnett, DL, Tennessee
15. Indianapolis Colts - Malik Hooker, CB, Ohio State
16. Baltimore Ravens, - Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
17. Washington Redskins - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
18. Tennessee Titans - Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OJ Howard, TE, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, OL, Utah
21. Detroit Lions - Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
22. Miami Dolphins - Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
23. New York Giants - Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots