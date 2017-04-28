Shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, the worst NFL team in 2016 got to make the first selection of the NFL Draft as the Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

NFL Draft: Picks 1 through 32

There will be a total of 32 draft selections tonight. Rounds 2 through 7 will be on Friday and Saturday.

Check back tonight after 8 p.m. Eastern for updates.

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. Chicago Bears from San Francisco 49ers - Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3. San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears - Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams - Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

6. New York Jets - Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. Los Angeles Chargers - Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

9. Cincinnati Bengals - John Ross, WR, Washington

10. Buffalo Bills - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

11. New Orleans Saints - Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

13. Arizona Cardinals - Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

14. Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings - Derek Barnett, DL, Tennessee

15. Indianapolis Colts - Malik Hooker, CB, Ohio State

16. Baltimore Ravens, - Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

17. Washington Redskins - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans - Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, OL, Utah

21. Detroit Lions - Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

22. Miami Dolphins - Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

23. New York Giants - Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots