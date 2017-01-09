'Hollyweed' sign prankster arrested in LA

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:12PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:37PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Zachary Cole Fernandez was arrested on Monday by Los Angeles Police after he was accused of defacing the famous "Hollywood" sign to spell out "Hollyweed" on New Year's Day, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Times reported that Fernandez turned himself into authorities on Monday, and was was booked on a misdemeanor offense and released on $1,000 bail two hours later.
The letters were reportedly not damaged, but he will face a judge on Feb. 15 to answer to the charge.
Fernandez was allegedly seen at 3 a.m. New Year's Day scaling the sign's letter and carrying tarps.
“Pranks of this nature deplete the resources of our valuable public safety personnel, in both responding to the prank and in responding to the increased crowds and copycat attempts that these incidents generate," Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu said in a statement to the LA Times.