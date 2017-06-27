Hazmat crew investigating threat at Ohio Islamic Center

Cloudy
WEST CHESTER, Ohio -- Hazardous material crews are investigating after an envelope containing a white substance and a threat was delivered to the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati.
The threat was reported just before noon Tuesday, according to West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson.
She couldn't immediately say what the threat stated.
Officials at the Islamic Center said the white powder came inside a package that included a written threat.
