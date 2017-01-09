'Guardian angel' saved airport attack survivor

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: La Plata
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:01AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 9 at 7:10AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 5:55AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 2:53AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:45PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 8:22PM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 3:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:58AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 9:42PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
(CNN) -- As the bullets flew, Annika Dean cowered behind a luggage cart, praying her two sons wouldn't have to grow up without a mother.
There was no place to hide. Had she tried to run, she would have been directly in the path of the gunman who had opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
That's when Tony Bartosiewicz, a man Dean didn't know, shielded her and said, "I will protect you."
"He was my guardian angel," Dean told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" on Monday, as she recounted last week's harrowing experience.
Esteban Santiago confessed to planning the shooting on Friday afternoon that killed five people and wounded several others. The mayor said the attacks were random.
Dean said she saw Santiago coming toward her and dropped to the ground.
"There was no escape," she said.
"I just began to pray, prayed that my children wouldnt lose their mother. Prayed that they wouldn't have a seriously injured mother."
But when Bartosiewicz gave her cover, she felt safe.
"He could have dropped right where he was at," she said. "Instead he chose in the process to shield another human being and save my life."
She predicts that they laid there for another minute before police arrived, and said Bartosiewicz told her that a shot was fired over them. She said she spent the rest of their time together thanking him.
"I told him how comforting his shield was during this horrifying experience," she said.
When Dean got home, she just hugged her kids, who were shaken up at the thought of a different outcome.
"My entire family...all of my friends...we are all just really grateful to Tony," she said. "He's a hero."