Golden Globes: Most memorable moments of all time

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 3:02PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller

High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 3:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 12:51PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco

High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller

High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano

High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld

High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 11:24AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 7:45AM MST expiring January 8 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa

Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 5:49AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer

Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit

High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:58AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park

High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller

High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 9:42PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas

Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin

Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose

Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose

Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt