Fox News anchor Shepard Smith defends CNN

The story began with a line stating classified documents given to President Barack Obama and Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information on Trump. The story cited multiple U.S. officials.
After the press conference, CNN issued the following statement:
"CNN's decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed's decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed's decision to deflect from CNN's reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations.
We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.
We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report's allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate."
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway, the senior advisor to the President-elect, also debated the report and its coverage.