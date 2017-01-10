'Flip or Flop' stars move to divorce

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 10 at 7:11AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:53AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:20AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:22AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:45AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
(CNN) -- It looks like a pair of HGTV stars will be making their split permanent.
Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from his wife, Christina, according to People magazine.
The "Flip or Flop" stars announced in December they had split and were taking time to re-evaluate their marriage.
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the pair said in the statement last month. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."
The couple, who are the parents of daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1, married in 2009.
They have said they plan on maintaining their professional relationship.
A hit for HGTV, "Flip or Flop" features the couple buying and flipping homes.
The network has continued to air episodes and told CNN earlier in a statement it admired the El Moussas and their work.
"When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the statement said. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop' and the series will continue production as scheduled."