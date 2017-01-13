'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dead at 89

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 1:04PM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel

Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 11:43PM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 10:48AM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 10:48AM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 13 at 9:01AM MST expiring January 13 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 13 at 9:01AM MST expiring January 13 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa

Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:36AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:43PM MST expiring January 13 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:43PM MST expiring January 13 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:43PM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel