Naked woman steals police car, hits 100 mph in 75-mile chase

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Las Animas

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta

Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco

Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington

Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Weld

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata

Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne

Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel

Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Pueblo

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee

Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta

Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose

Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose