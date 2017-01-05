DirecTV, Hearst deadlock reaches fifth day

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
A deadlock between DirecTV and Hearst Television reached a fifth day Thursday as the two sides continued to struggle to reach an agreement.
DirecTV customers have been unable to access Hearst Television stations after a dispute between the two companies over a new retransmission deal.
Hearst, which owns and operates radio and TV stations in 26 markets in 39 states, said the stations are not "blacked out" because customers can get the stations for free over the air. Viewers also can access content through apps. Most Hearst stations are affiliated with NBC, ABC or CBS.
Hearst directed people on how to use an antenna to get the stations via www.antennaweb.com.
Both sides are blaming the other publicly.
Hearst stations and DirecTV have engaged in a public battle regarding the issue. Hearst reported the company is "actively seeking" to end the blackout, according to TV Spy.
“Our station’s over-the-air signal has always been, and continues to be, free to all viewers,” Pittsburgh-based WTAE president and GM Charles W. Wolfertz III said in a statement posted on the station's website. “But we expect fair compensation from any business that seeks to profit from our service and valuable programming.”
DirecTV, meanwhile, posted on its website as well for customers inputting a relevant zip code and county.
"We have asked Hearst Television several times to allow you and our other customers to watch (Cincinnati-based) WLWT while we try to finalize a new renewal agreement, but they continue to refuse to do so," DirecTV wrote.