Steve Martin deletes tweet honoring Carrie Fisher after 'sexist' backlash

Martin wasn't the only one to get called out for a Twitter tribute to Fisher.
Cinnabon, the company that sells gigantic cinnamon rolls, joined in the public grief by posting a tweet in commemoration of Fisher and her iconic hairstyle from "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." In the post, someone created a picture of Princess Leia using cinnamon and replacing her notorious hair buns with its trademark pastry.
Unfortunately, what Cinnabon may have thought was a sweet and funny tribute angered many fans of the actress.
Fisher commented repeatedly over the years about how much she hated the double-bun hairstyle, calling them "hairy earphones". She even gave a reason for her disdain to Allure in 2015:
"I weighed about 105 pounds at the time," she said. "But I carried about 50 of those pounds in my face. So you know what a good idea would be...? Give me a hairstyle that further widens my already wide face!"