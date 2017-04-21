Caged crib, bomb and meth found at scene of Nebraska drug bust

A drug bust in Omaha, Nebraska this week revealed a disturbing scene involving a crib that had a locking feature on top.

Police went to the home of Kaylee Taylor and Joseph Hamilton and found more than 170 grams of meth.

When going into the basement, police found a crib with a gate-tied to the top to keep Taylor's 3-year-old daughter caged. Above the crib was a wifi camera so they could watch.

There was also a makeshift bomb in the front of the house.

According to the police report, the child was put into protective custody with her grandfather because she was quote, "Being cruelly confined in the crib for undetermined amounts of time."

The couple faces several felony drug charges. Child abuse charges are pending.