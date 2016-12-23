Charlie Brown Christmas display warms hearts in Florida

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued December 23 at 2:38PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:08PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 2:26PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:42AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFTX) - A decorative Christmas display is spreading more than holiday cheer this year, it's spreading hope. But the property owner where the display sits says he's not the one behind it.
"I came out one day and saw and someone left a note and I didn't think much of it." Friendly Frankie owns the property where the display sits. He says he planted the tree 2 years ago. "It's bringing the Christmas spirit to people, and I'm glad to see that."
Shortly after the display went up, people started leaving messages on the back of the wooden cutout of Charlie Brown.
Tavia Allen, along with her daughter, wrote a note Thursday in honor of Tavia's father. "I actually had no idea that was even there. I saw the tree on Facebook, but I didn't know about the messages. And I love the messages, they are so inspiring."
Messages of hope, love, and remembrance help those to heal.
While Friendly Frankie doesn't know who put the display up, he's glad it's having a positive impact on people. "As far as I'm concerned, they can do it every year if they want," he said.
The display is located at the corner of Burnt Store Road and NW 9th Street in Cape Coral.