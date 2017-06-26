Calling all ‘90s kids: A piece of your childhood is hitting stores again this fall.



Nintendo announced Monday that the Super Nintendo Classic Edition will hit stores on September 29.



Gizmodo reports that the mini version of the classic console will cost $80 and will come with two controllers and more than 20 built-in games — including ground-breaking games like Super Mario Kart, Star Fox and Final Fantasy III.



The release of Super Nintendo Classic will come less than a year after the company released the NES Classic. The mini version of Nintendo’s original console quickly sold out for the Christmas season.



Super Nintendo, originally released in 1990, was the second console the company released. At the time, the system was seen as revolutionary, as it was one of the first gaming console that included a 16-bit design — making it possible for games with 3D graphics to be played at home.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.