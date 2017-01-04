Arrests end NAACP sit-in at Jeff Sessions' office

Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:51PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:13PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 5 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 6:02PM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 11:58AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:51AM MST expiring January 3 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:09AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 5:08AM MST expiring January 5 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 4:51AM MST expiring January 6 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
(CNN) -- An NAACP sit-in to protest the nomination of US Sen. Jeff Sessions as US attorney general ended late Tuesday when six people were arrested at Sessions' Mobile, Alabama, office.
The arrests of five men and one woman included NAACP President Cornell W. Brooks, said Malik Russell, director of communications for the civil rights group. They face charges of criminal trespass in the second-degree, according to Mobile police.
The protesters arrived earlier Tuesday and said they would stay until Sessions is no longer the nominee or they were arrested.
"We are asking the senator to withdraw his name for consideration as attorney general or for the President-elect, Donald Trump, to withdraw the nomination," Brooks said Tuesday afternoon from Sessions' office.
"In the midst of rampant voter suppression, this nominee has failed to acknowledge the reality of voter suppression while pretending to believe in the myth of voter fraud."
Earlier in the day, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said he and 15-20 others were there "conducting business as usual" and would remain until "Sessions meets our demands or the arrest -- whichever he chooses."
Sessions was nominated in November.
Brooks posted a photo on Twitter of himself, Simelton and two other activists in the office.
Sessions, a former Alabama attorney general, has been a controversial figure in the past. His appointment to a federal district court in 1986 by then-President Ronald Reagan sank when a former Justice Department employee testified that Sessions had made racist remarks. Sessions denied the allegations.
Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores, in a statement to CNN, said the senator "has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety and prosecuting government corruption."
"Many African-American leaders who've known him for decades attest to this and have welcomed his nomination to be the next attorney general. These false portrayals of Sen. Sessions will fail as tired, recycled, hyperbolic charges that have been thoroughly rebuked and discredited," she said.