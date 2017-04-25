Ohio man arrested for impersonating an officer as he tried to bring a handcuffed child into court

AKRON, Ohio - The Summit County Sheriff's Office in Ohio arrested a man who tried to enter the county's courthouse while impersonating a peace officer. Christopher Hendon, 26, claimed to be working as part of a "Scared Straight" Program.

According to investigators, on April 6, the Akron man arrived at the courthouse with a child in handcuffs and a firearm, claiming he was a resource officer. Court personnel contacted authorities about Hendon's suspicious activities.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says if anyone knows someone who participated in Hendon's "Scared Straight Program," they should contact the Summit County Sheriff's Detective Bureau: 330-643-2154

Investigators determined that Hendon tried to enter a county courthouse on four occasions while dressed in tactical police attire and carrying a firearm. Another time Hendon tried to enter the Summit County Jail with handcuffed children.

With each attempt, he claimed he was a resource officer.

On Monday, authorities executed a search warrant at Hendon's Akron residence.

Inside the home, investigators seized:

a handgun

a simulated firearm

handcuffs

law enforcement equipment

a tactical vest

other items bearing police insignias.

Hendon was arrested and charged with four counts of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into a courthouse, four counts of criminal trespassing and four counts of impersonating a peace officer.