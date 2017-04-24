Building declared safe after suspected murder suicide in Dallas skyscraper

A Dallas office building was evacuated Monday after two people were killed in a suspected murder suicide.

Police were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. CT, and the building was evacuated shortly after. According to a spokesman for the Dallas Police, a man and a woman were killed in the incident.

Police suspect that the man shot and killed the woman before killing himself. The woman was reportedly the man's boss. Identities of the deceased individuals and the company for which they worked were not released pending the notification of their families.

One police officer was injured by debris at the scene, though no one else suffered life-threatening injuries.

No officers suffered any life threatening injuries at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2017

There were only one officer reported thus far injured by debris. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2017

Police cars and fire trucks could be seen at the building. A broken window in the building also can be seen from the outside. Two ambulances were dispatched to the area, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The newspaper reported that the building was delcared safe at 12:49 p.m. CT. m. ET.

SHOOTING SCENE- Office bdlg..LBJ Frwy near Coit. Window busted out on 7th floor. Police, fire all around. pic.twitter.com/3BPsR7AW1L

— Dionne Anglin (@DAnglinFox4) April 24, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.