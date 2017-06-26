500 firefighters battling blaze in national forest

PRESCOTT, Arizona — More than 500 firefighters have been assigned to fight a fire burning in Prescott National Forest in Arizona.

The Goodwin Fire has burned 940 acres in the Bradshaw Ranger District of the forest, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Fire officials say the fire sparked 14 miles south of Prescott on Saturday. No containment has been gained at this time.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has evacuated the community of Pine Flat as crews work to protect structures in the area.

Deputies say residents of Breezy Pines should be prepared to evacuate if needed. Shelter will be located at Mayer High School.

Crews are working to establish fire lines by using roads and natural features to slow the progression of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

For information on evacuations, call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at (928) 422-5103.