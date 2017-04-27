DC Daily: President Trump tells Canada and Mexico that US won't leave NAFTA -- for now

Freeze Warning issued April 27 at 12:12PM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 11:46AM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 11:46AM MDT expiring April 27 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 11:46AM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 27 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 4:46AM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 4:46AM MDT expiring April 27 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 4:33AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Freeze Watch issued April 27 at 4:23AM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 25 at 8:54PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
DC Daily: President Trump tells Canada and Mexico that US won't leave NAFTA -- for now
Jermaine Ong
8:49 AM, Apr 27, 2017
2 hours ago
What's happening in the political world:
Trump says he won't end NAFTA at this time
-- President Donald Trump told the leaders of Canada and Mexico he was not immediately planning to end the North American Free Trade Agreement, a pact which he railed against as a candidate and as recently as last week declared was harmful to U.S. workers.
The White House said Trump's phone conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto were "pleasant and productive."
I received calls from the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Canada asking to renegotiate NAFTA rather than terminate. I agreed..
Documents: Flynn warned not to take foreign payments
-- Documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee show President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 not to accept foreign payments as he entered retirement.
News of the 2014 warning comes two days after Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat in the House Oversight Committee, and Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Flynn may have broken the law by not disclosing payments he received from RT-TV, a station widely considered to be a propaganda arm of the Russian government.
House Freedom Caucus backs new version of health care bill
-- After standing against the initial version of the Republican health care bill, the House Freedom Caucus is now behind the latest version of the bill.
The fate of the newest version of the bill could be decided by moderate House Republicans.
The new amendment gives states broader ability to opt out of Obamacare regulations and roll back protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.