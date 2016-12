CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Two multi-vehicle crashes closed eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday.

A shuttle bus driver on Interstate 70 was recording the drive on a dash cam.

In Rainey Schuyler's video, you see a pickup truck pass the shuttle vehicle. Barely one second after the truck finishes merging into the left lane, the driver hits the brakes.

Four seconds later, that driver is skidding.

In the video you see the driver of the pickup truck lose control, skid to the right shoulder and flip.

At least a dozen vehicles were involved in this crash.

More than 10 vehicles were involved in another multi-vehicle crash nearby.

The eastbound side of I-70, near the Eisenhower Tunnel, was shut down for several hours Wednesday.

