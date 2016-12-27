Suspected truck thief shot in the hand by deputy during confrontation

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- A man suspected of stealing an idling truck was shot in the hand by a deputy on Christmas night.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Frisco Police Department issued a joint statement that said a driver left a black Toyota 4x4 idling in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Breckenridge Sunday around 11:20 p.m.

Someone stole it. However, deputies spotted the truck near the 7-Eleven in Frisco minutes later.

Officials said when deputies contacted the driver, he "held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to respond to orders from officers."

Officers tried to use what they called "less-lethal" means to disarm the man, but it didn't work.

"The male charged at officers with the knife held in a threatening manner," authorities said. "A deputy fired several rounds at the male hitting him in the hand. Officers immediately rendered aid to the male before an ambulance arrived."

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital.

He's been identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Steven Leisz.

The deputy who fired the shot was placed on paid administrative leave until a review is completed, which is standard procedure, officials said.



The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting.

