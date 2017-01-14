Report: Average person killed skiing in US was experienced

DENVER (AP) -- A new report is debunking the common belief that those killed on the slopes at ski resorts are new to the sport.
The annual report by the National Ski Areas Association says the average person who died on the slopes of U.S. ski resorts during the 2015/2016 season was a 30-something experienced male skier wearing a helmet who hit a tree going too fast on an intermediate run.
Jasper Shealy, who analyzes safety data for the association, says beginners on the easier runs tend to be more cautious. But most deaths happen on intermediate runs, which attract skiers and snowboarders with a mix of abilities and who travel at different speeds.
The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/X9JT2S ) that historically, Colorado's skier fatalities mirror the national trend, both in skier profile and terrain.