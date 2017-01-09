Rare closure: Snow day for Western State Colorado University in Gunnison

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
GUNNISON, Colo. -- Western State Colorado University in Gunnison is having a rare snow day.
Officials wrote on Facebook, "Due to the current storm situation, all non-critical Western functions and offices will be closed today. Our primary goal is for the safety of all Western students, faculty and staff, we will keep you advised as this storm progresses and will send out additional information as the situation changes."
"It's dumping," Brigid O'Leary told Denver7.
O'Leary, who works in downtown Gunnison, she said got to work Monday, but admitted she has a big truck and she can't let the snow stop her because after work, she has cows to feed all winter.
O'Leary did say, "This is the biggest snow storm I've ever seen."
O'Leary said there's at least two feet of snow in the nearby park. Crested Butte Mountain Resort is reporting 18 inches in the last 48 hours, 61 inches in the last week.
Former students wrote on Facebook that they don't remember ever having a snow day at Western State.
"Must be really really bad," Amanda Lynn wrote. "I remember walking to school in negative blowing 6ft of snow because class was never cancelled unless the teacher took a ski day. Either that or these kids are just too soft these days."
"Western never closed for anything in my years," wrote James Terry Pickert.
"I've never heard of Western closing," Trent Balzer wrote. "I used to ride my mountain bike from one end of town to college past Bank, and there clock would reading -40 degrees and huge mountains of plowed snow on the side streets. It must be BAD for this to happen."
Monday was supposed to be the first day of the Spring semester.
The City of Gunnison wrote on Facebook that its facilities are open and regular business hours are continuing at City Hall, the Rec Center and the Ice rinks.