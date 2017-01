Plane goes down in Garfield County, passengers make it out alive

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado Springs couple is alive after their plane crashed in a very remote area in Garfield County Saturday morning.



The plane went down at around 10:24 a.m. approximately 32 miles east of Meeker.

The pilot alerted authorities about the crash and was talking with other aircraft about the incident, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A helicopter picked up both the pilot and his wife but no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

