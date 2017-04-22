NTSB: Pilots didn't know airport was closed before crash

DENVER (AP) -- Two pilots who crashed a jet into a snowplow while landing at Telluride's airport during a winter storm told investigators they didn't know the airport was closed.

The Denver Post reported Friday the pilots said air traffic controllers never informed them of the closure as they were cleared to approach the runway. No one was hurt when the Hawker Beechjet 400 -- registered in Mexico and carrying five passengers and two crew -- hit the plow at 100 mph in December 2015.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the airport operator entered a computer notice that the airport was closed at 1:50 p.m. Eight minutes later, an air traffic controller cleared the plane for approach.

The pilots, however, didn't change their radio frequency to the airport's common traffic advisory frequency, which is recommended by the NTSB.