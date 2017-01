BRECKENRDIGE, Colo. – No injuries were reported after the roof of a hotel in Breckenridge collapsed Wednesday evening.

The collapse was in the 10-mile room of the Village Hotel, according to Red, White and Blue Fire Protection Deputy Chief Jay Nelson.



“The weight of the snow caused the building to collapse,” Nelson told Denver7. “We had a small gas leak from that collapse that has been isolated.”



Nelson added he believes there is nobody trapped in the hotel at this time.

“[We’re] concerned that the scene is (remains) safe and that nobody is going to get hurt or affected by another partial collapse if the rest of the building decides to collapse,” said Nelson.



The Village Hotel was evacuated, according to Denver7 reporter Mark Boyle, who was reporting from the scene of the partial collapse.

