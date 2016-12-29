CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near the Eisenhower Tunnel and in Vail because of crashes Wednesday afternoon. The lanes were back open around 3 p.m.

Eastbound I-70 was closed in Silverthorne, at mile marker 205, at 10:23 a.m. because of a multi-vehicle crash on the east side of the tunnel. Denver7 traffic reporter Jayson Luber said the crash was near the Loveland Valley section of Loveland Ski Area.

Dash-cam video shows the multi-vehicle crash at the tunnels. The YouTube video shows a Ford truck slam into a vehicle pileup.

Authorities also closed down Eastbound I-70 in Vail at mile marker 176 at 12:30 p.m. because of multiple crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Pictures from the I-70 mountain corridor show the highway is snow-packed and icy. Heavy traffic is causing more than an hour delay in the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers in the mountains to use caution and pay attention to road warnings and driving bans.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.