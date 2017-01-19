Loveland Ski Area closes 2 lifts due to mechanical issues

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Two lifts that serve the south side of Loveland Ski Area are closed due to mechanical issues.

Lift 6 was closed on Sunday after lift maintenance found a problem at the top terminal, Loveland Ski Area officials said.

Lift 1, which officials said is similar in construction, is being closed Thursday and Friday because the lift maintenance team found the early stages of a similar issue.

"We are dedicated to safe lift operations and have decided to close Lift 1 to immediately perform the necessary repairs," Loveland officials said.

Lift 1 will be repaired first.

Lift 6 will remain closed and will be repaired after work is finished on Lift 1, officials said.

Loveland is offering discounted tickets on January 19 and 20 while Lift 1 is closed. Full day adult lift tickets will be $51 (a discount of $20) and full day lift tickets for children 6-14 will be $25 (a discount of $5) during the closure.

See the Loveland ski run and lift map here to see the closure area.

