Camping couple rescued from Boulder County forest in snow

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- A couple that went camping before the snowstorm hit, got stuck and had to be rescued.

The couple went camping Tuesday near Gold Hill in Boulder County. They went hiking on Wednesday, but when they saw how quickly the snow was coming down and tried to leave, their vehicle got stuck, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The couple had just enough cell phone service to make two calls, but both dropped out.

After nearly two hours of searching in the dark, deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, firefighters from Gold Hill Fire Protection District and rescuers with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group found the couple near Forest Service Road 456A, officials said.

The two were cold, but not hurt.

Authorities said they gave the couple a ride home because their vehicle had nearly bald tires, the battery was dead and the vehicle was stuck in the snow.

"This situation serves as a reminder that only those trained and well prepared to deal with harsh winter conditions in the mountains should attempt to recreate in mountainous areas during the winter," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. "While many people rely on their cell phones for maps, and communication with others, cell phones don't work in many parts of the back country. Outdoor enthusiasts should always let others know where they are going and when they plan on being back, so that emergency personnel can be called should the enthusiasts not return at the day and time planned."

