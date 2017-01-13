Cabin destroyed by avalanche near Montezuma in Summit County

Oscar Contreras
8:22 PM, Jan 12, 2017
Denver7 reporter Mark Boyle tells us the Avalanche Alert across our state hit home for a Colorado family quite literally.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – A family in Summit County is safe after their cabin was left in ruins following an avalanche on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said back country skiers reported a cabin was completely destroyed after it was hit by an avalanche.

Summit County Search and Rescue crews quickly went to work using beacon checks and avalanche dogs, but fortunately no one was inside the cabin at the time it got hit by the avalanche, according to a statement from Summit County Sheriff spokesperson Erin Opsahl.

Travelers near Montezuma are advised to be careful as they may encounter debris from the cabin.

Further assessment of the debris from the home will be made in the summer, Opshal said.

At the request of the owner, Denver7 is refraining from identifying the exact location of the cabin. 

