6 kids who went missing for several hours in Topaz Mountain found safe

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – Six children who went missing on Topaz Mountain for several hours while camping with their parents over the weekend have been found safe, authorities said Sunday.

The kids, who were reported as missing at around 1:30 p.m., range from 6 to 14 years of age. All were found safe at around 5:30 p.m. near Tarryall Reservoir, according to a Park County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the children went too far while taking a walk and were expected to be back soon to their parents, but did not return to their parents.

The children were expected to be reunited with their parents before nightfall.