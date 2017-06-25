6 kids who went missing for several hours in Topaz Mountain found safe

Oscar Contreras
4:07 PM, Jun 25, 2017
5:58 PM, Jun 25, 2017
park county | camping | search and rescue | denver news | park county sheriff's office

Image via Google Maps. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – Six children who went missing on Topaz Mountain for several hours while camping with their parents over the weekend have been found safe, authorities said Sunday.

The kids, who were reported as missing at around 1:30 p.m., range from 6 to 14 years of age. All were found safe at around 5:30 p.m. near Tarryall Reservoir, according to a Park County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. 

Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the children went too far while taking a walk and were expected to be back soon to their parents, but did not return to their parents. 

The children were expected to be reunited with their parents before nightfall. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top