3 Colorado resorts where you can still ski, snowboard for a few more days

DENVER -- Winter isn't over just yet here in Colorado, and for skiers and snowboarders looking to squeeze one last drop of snow, there are still a few options to explore before ski season officially ends in less than a month's time.

If you're looking to shred some snow, you may still do so at:

Purgatory Resort – Projected closing: April 30, 2017

Purgatory Resort is only open for one more weekend before they close for the season, and unfortunately, they are only open on the weekends.

Your last chance to ski and/or snowboard here will be next weekend, April 29 and 30.

The resort has received only three inches of snow this month.

Loveland Ski Area – Projected closing: May 7, 2017

Loveland Ski Area is still doing good in the snowpack department. In the past three days, the resort has accumulated about 14 inches of snowfall and a little more than two feet of snow during the month of April. Not so bad for this time of year.

Arapahoe Basin – Projected closing: June 4, 2017

The ski resort is on track to having one of the best seasons to date, according to Leigh Heirholzer, the director of marketing and sales at A-Basin.

Heirholzer said the snow came at the right time, and that the snowpack was above average for both December and January, which held them through the next couple of months without problems.