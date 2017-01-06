19 Colorado ski resorts got more than 1 foot of snow from this week's storm

Clear
HI: 32°
LO: 0°
HI: 48°
LO: 12°
HI: 55°
LO: 30°
Most of Colorado's ski resorts are celebrating lots of fresh powder as temperatures warm up this weekend.
This week's storm dumped more than two feet of snow at some ski areas in the last 48 hours:
There's a new way to get to Winter Park this weekend. The new Winter Park ski train will run on weekends from January 7 to March 26.
The two-hour train ride will cost $39 each way. Two children, ages 2-12, can ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Tickets are available on Amtrak's website.
---------
Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.
Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.
Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.