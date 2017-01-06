19 Colorado ski resorts got more than 1 foot of snow from this week's storm

Most of Colorado's ski resorts are celebrating lots of fresh powder as temperatures warm up this weekend.

This week's storm dumped more than two feet of snow at some ski areas in the last 48 hours:

Arapahoe Basin, 21 inches

Aspen Highlands, 17 inches

Aspen Mountain, 16 inches

Beaver Creek, 16 inches

Breckenridge, 17 inches

Buttermilk, 10 inches

Cooper, 16 inches

Copper Mountain, 14 inches

Crested Butte, 30 inches

Eldora, 18 inches

Granby Ranch, 10 inches

Hesperus, 15 inches

Howelsen Hill, 20 inches

Loveland, 19.5 inches

Monarch, 31 inches

Powderhorn, 10 inches

Purgatory, 16 inches

Silverton, 18 inches

Snowmass, 13 inches

Steamboat, 21.5 inches

Sunlight, 8 inches

Telluride, 9 inches

Vail, 11 inches

Winter Park, 15.5 inches

Wolf Creek, 29 inches

There's a new way to get to Winter Park this weekend. The new Winter Park ski train will run on weekends from January 7 to March 26.

The two-hour train ride will cost $39 each way. Two children, ages 2-12, can ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Tickets are available on Amtrak's website.

