19 Colorado ski resorts got more than 1 foot of snow from this week's storm

Deb Stanley
11:03 AM, Jan 6, 2017
11:12 AM, Jan 6, 2017
Most of Colorado's ski resorts are celebrating lots of fresh powder as temperatures warm up this weekend.

This week's storm dumped more than two feet of snow at some ski areas in the last 48 hours:

  • Arapahoe Basin, 21 inches
  • Aspen Highlands, 17 inches
  • Aspen Mountain, 16 inches
  • Beaver Creek, 16 inches
  • Breckenridge, 17 inches
  • Buttermilk, 10 inches
  • Cooper, 16 inches
  • Copper Mountain, 14 inches
  • Crested Butte, 30 inches
  • Eldora, 18 inches
  • Granby Ranch, 10 inches
  • Hesperus, 15 inches
  • Howelsen Hill, 20 inches
  • Loveland, 19.5 inches
  • Monarch, 31 inches
  • Powderhorn, 10 inches
  • Purgatory, 16 inches
  • Silverton, 18 inches
  • Snowmass, 13 inches
  • Steamboat, 21.5 inches
  • Sunlight, 8 inches
  • Telluride, 9 inches
  • Vail, 11 inches
  • Winter Park, 15.5 inches
  • Wolf Creek, 29 inches

There's a new way to get to Winter Park this weekend. The new Winter Park ski train will run on weekends from January 7 to March 26.

The two-hour train ride will cost $39 each way. Two children, ages 2-12, can ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Tickets are available on Amtrak's website.

