Local raffle serves a ‘mighty good' cause

DENVER – A $3 million mansion, Broncos’ season tickets and European cruise are just a few of the prizes you can win from this year’s Mighty Millions Raffle.

Every ticket sold supports Children’s Hospital Colorado, whose mission is to “improve the health of children through the provision of high-quality, coordinated programs of patient care, education, research and advocacy.”

Tickets are one for $100, three for $250 and five for $375. Click here if you would like to learn more about Mighty Millions Raffle.

As of April 27, more than 85 percent of available tickets had been sold. The deadline for purchasing tickets is May 5.

