You rock! Inspirational rocks appear across Highlands Ranch

Mark Boyle, Mark Belcher
5:53 PM, Apr 24, 2017
6:37 PM, Apr 24, 2017
Denver7 went to Highlands Ranch to find some of the rocks, and quickly picked up a dozen or more.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — If you haven't received a compliment in quite some time, head on over to Highlands Ranch, where they literally liter the ground.

A group called "Highlands Ranch Rocks" has 443 members on Facebook and is spreading inspirational messages on rocks across the town. 

Denver7 went to Highlands Ranch to find some of the rocks, and quickly picked up a dozen or more. The rocks are painted with messages like "relax," "smile more," "bee happy," "you rock," and more. 

Check out a gallery of some of the rocks here, and let us know if you find any in a message on Facebook! 

